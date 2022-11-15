LaTocha Scott’s Soul Train Awards Gown Sets Off Drama With Xscape

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Who knew the 2022 Soul Train Awards would bring such fashion drama? In case you missed it, Xscape received the Lady Of Soul award and hit the red carpet where they posed for photos as honorees of the night. Fans quickly noticed the group were all wearing a cohesive look except for LaTocha Scott, who stood out in a stunning peridot green MNM Couture gown. According to LaTocha, she didn’t get the dress code memo.

“Still on a high from last night, she wrote on Instagram. “So Grateful to receive the #LadyOfSoul Award. To still be embraced after 29 years is very humbling. Thank you to all of the Xscape Fans who’ve supported us throughout the years, and Thank you to BET for giving us our flowers. Make sure you tune in to the #SoulTrainAwards on November 26th to see us do our thing. **Sorry, I didn’t get the memo, but everyone still looked amazing.”

Kandi Burruss responded to Scott, saying, “@Iamlatocha the only thing for people to know is that you chose to have a separate stylist from the rest of the group,” she wrote. “You chose to separate yourself do not blame us for that. Stop continuing to put out false narratives.”

LaTocha’s stylist Jon The stylist seemingly addressed the confusion with his own receipts showing a text message conversation between him and an unknown person, where he asked about the theme of the group’s look. The person responded, “No scheme, I would just say now black just a solid color. I think just glamorous and long.”

Leading up to the awards, LaTocha announced she wouldn’t be going on tour with the group after a conflict among management. According to TMZ, LaTocha wasn’t even talking to her sister Tamika.

On Sunday, some of R&B brightest stars gathered in honor of the Soul Train Awards in Las Vegas. LaTocha and her Xscape groupmates were honored with the Lady of Soul Award for their musical contributions.

The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards will air Saturday, November 26 at 8 PM ET/PT on BET, BET HER, LOGO, MTV2 and VH1.

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The 2022 Soul Train Awards

SWV Verzuz Xscape: A Glance At Their Fashion Evolution

LaTocha Scott’s Soul Train Awards Gown Sets Off Drama With Xscape was originally published on hellobeautiful.com