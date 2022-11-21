The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Intellectual Black Woman

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The holiday season is just around the corner, and you’re probably scrambling to think of an excellent gift to give your loved ones this year. Have no fear; we have a few ideas that will get those wheels turning, especially for the important, intelligent, and confident Black women in your life, whether it be mom, your sister, or your wife. We have the perfect gift guide.

Whether it be raising generations of strong black families or shaking up the world of entrepreneurship with their exciting innovations and business, Black women are our protectors, and they show up ready to rise to any occasion. Black women are the fasting growing group of entrepreneurs if you didn’t know.

So whether you’re looking for something fashionable, a great read, or a few health and wellness goodies, we’ve gathered up some gift ideas to create a gift guide that will undoubtedly bring a smile to any Black woman’s beautiful face.

For The Photographers – A Polaroid Camera

Treat your loved one to a polaroid camera this holiday season. Its lightweight and colorful design make transportation easy and wearable, and will allow you to take innovative and creative photos anywhere at any time. You can even opt for the Everything Box which is $99.99 on Amazon. It includes the camera and a double pack of GO color film.

For The Makeup Lovers- Makeup Organizer From Sorbus Beauty

Help the queen in your life keep their beauty supplies neatly organized with the Sorbus beauty organizer. Each box comes loaded with a ton of storage space to keep everything from lipstick and blush to eyeshadow and mascara neatly tucked away. It’s affordable, too. You can buy their seven-drawer organizer on Amazon for 32 bucks.

For The Tidy Women- iRobot Roomba Vaccum

This is for the women who love to come home to a clean house. Make cleaning a little bit easier for the lucky women in your life by purchasing the iRobot Roomba Vaccum. Thanks to its ultra-precise direct detect technology algorithm, this savvy compact vacuum will keep the house clean and pristine, even in some of the hardest places to reach. Just press start and it will do all the cleaning you need, without you having to lift a finger.

iRobot has a sale going on now, too! You can purchase a vacuum for as low as $199 thanks to their Black Friday sale. What are you waiting for? Get to shopping here!

For The Music Lovers – A Vertical Record Player

This one is for the ladies who love to crate dig and the certified audiophiles who just can’t get enough of hearing that scratch, cackle, and pop of their favorite record spinning on vinyl. Think about getting mom or your lucky lady a vertical record player this year. Uncommon Goods sells one similar to the photo below. With its edgy design and versatility, this cool record player suspends discs on their side at a 90-degree angle, transforming 33 and 45-rpm records into a work of art-in-motion.

It also comes jam-packed with an FM radio and a bluetooth option that allows you to connect to your phone, tablet or computer. This one is on the pricey side. You can snag this on Uncommon Goods for $210.

For The Yogies- A Luluemon Yoga Mat

Does mom or the wife need a new Yoga Mat? Luluemon has got you covered. They come in all colors, shapes and sizes too. Prices range from $44 to $138 for the diehard Yogaholics.

For The Foodie – A Bamboo Charcuterie Board

This is perfect for the ladies who love throwing dinner parties or fun get-togethers with the family. It’s cheap too! Royal Craftwood sells a great charcuterie board on Amazon for 20 bucks.

Gift them a new plant courtesy of The Sill

If you’re shopping for a woman who loves plants, look no further than The Sill. You can order any plant imaginable from this nifty shop. Plant accessories are also available for purchase.

A Home Office Lap Desk

So many of our business-savvy Black women have been forced to shift gears and work from home this holiday season because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Why not give them a home office lap desk to help keep them comfortable during their busy workday? It won’t break the bank either. You can find the LapGear Home Office Lap Desk on Amazon for $34.99.

Gift Them 200 Women: Who Will Change The Way You See The World by Geoff Blackwell & Ruth Hobday

Geoff Blackwell and Ruth Hobday’s critically acclaimed book features interviews with over 200 women from a variety of backgrounds as they answer some of life’s most powerful questions: What really matters to you? What brings you happiness? And What would you change if you could? Among other ideas. Jane Goodall, Margaret Atwood, and professional Olympian Lydia Ko are a few women who share their life-changing answers. The book strives to empower and inspire women by inviting them to explore fearlessness and freedom as they read about the stories of women who have broken down barriers in society. You can buy it brand new for $27.48

For The Ladies With A Sweet Tooth- Baked By Melissa Miniature Cupcake Pack

This 25-pack of Baked By Melissa miniature cupcakes is absolutely to die for and perfect for any lady who likes to indulge in a little sweet treat here and then. Flavors range from red velvet and triple chocolate fudge to chocolate caramel crumble. You can also mix and match other items from the brand’s sweet creations. Check out the website here.

A Sensual Scented Candle From Grant Street Candle Co.

Who doesn’t like to come home and wind down with a few scented candles to set the mood? Grant Street has a variety of luxurious candles to choose from, and they all start at around 22 bucks. It’s black-owned too!

Curl Moisturizing Hair Potion From Frigg

This is for the naturalistas and the women who want to keep their tresses moisturized and thriving as we head into winter. Consider buying your special lady the Attuning Hair Potion from Frigg. This Black women-led business prides itself on using sustainable and natural ingredients to power its secret hair-growing products. The company also sells skincare items like the Attuning Face Oil. It’s a win-win and won’t break the bank if you’re on a budget. The Attuning Hair Potion sells for 45 bucks!

Black-Owned Beauty Set From Sephora

Sephora’s Black-Owned Beauty Set comes packed with brands created by and for the community. It costs $35, making it affordable and perfect for any woman who loves to get dolled up with makeup.

Wine Glass Set From Crate and Barrel

For the ladies who love a nice glass of red or a little bubbly in between those hard workdays. Crate and Barrel offers a stellar variety of wine glasses like their Nattie Red Wine set, featuring eight 18oz glasses. For $27.95, it’s an absolute steal.

For The Yogies – Jessamyn Stanley’s Book Yoke: My Yoga Of Self-Acceptance

If you have a woman in your life that loves to tap into her inner chakra with yoga and meditation, try gifting Jessamyn Stanley’s incredible book about the benefits of Western Yoga and how to channel the authentic spirit of Yoke.

Temperature Control Coffee Mug

You can keep your cup of joe warm throughout the day with Ember’s super popular temperature control mug. The company’s high-tech mug allow you to use your phone to control the temperature too. Find it on Amazon in three colors for $99.

Sustainable Workout Gear

Have a family member that loves working out? Get them some sustainable workout gear from Sweaty Betty. The brand is having a lovely holiday sale right now on some of their workout items, so you might be able to snag a great deal.

See Also:

Mutual-Aid Organization For The Gworls Launches New Program Providing Gender-Affirming Support To Black Trans People

‘[It] Has Its Highs And Lows’: Chloe Bailey Shares Journey Of Learning To Love Her Body

The post The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Intellectual Black Woman appeared first on NewsOne.

The Ultimate Gift Guide For The Intellectual Black Woman was originally published on newsone.com