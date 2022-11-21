Michelle Obama Admits She’s A Real Housewives Of Potomac Fan

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The former First Lady Michelle Obama admits that she loves a good reality tv moment and Real Housewives of Potomac is her favorite!

During a recent interview with Gayle King, she asked Obama what her favorite housewives franchise was and she had a lot to say!

“Oh man you know, I wanna say Potomac,” admitted the First Lady. “I just don’t like it when sisters are arguing with each other I just don’t like to see that on TV.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She then joked by saying that, “Its ok when white women fight each other.” She also mentioned that she loved watching Real Housewives Of Atlanta as well.

The other Real Housewives franchises include Orange County, New Jersey, New York, Beverly Hills, Miami, Dubai, and Salt Lake City.

SEE ALSO:

Michelle Obama Aims To Empower Young Writers Through New Scholarship Initiative

Real Housewives of Nigeria?! Porsha Williams Says She’s 44% Nigerian & Black Twitter Eats Her Up!

Get Ready For Unexpected Twists of Drama! Watch The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 Full Trailer Here

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Michelle Obama Admits She’s A Real Housewives Of Potomac Fan was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com