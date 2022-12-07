Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ms. Lori Harvey says she will not be caught slipping! Sources have come forward saying that Lori makes men sign an NDA before dating her and if they violate it, it will cost them a million dollars! This agreement includes a lot of things and Gary talks all about it in the tea.

In other news, Nia Long and Ime Udoka are reportedly officially over.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Lori Harvey Makes Men Sign An NDA To Date Her! [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com