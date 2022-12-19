Ryan’s Rant – Is Your Computer Spying On You? And Can You Do Anything About It?

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

You hear all kind of different sayings or adages throughout your lifetime.

But there is one that always stuck with me. If it has teeth it can bite, and it is so true. I don’t know how many times I’ve been bitten by a pet cat or dog and not necessarily like an intentional bite. But even in the act of playing around yo can get a nice scratch or cut from some very sharp teeth.

But that was the lesson. Because pet or wild beast if it has teeth, then yes, they can bite.

I feel the same way about computers. They may not have been bought or are being used for evil intentions. But if they have a camera a hacker can get in to your system. Then they can do all kinds of things that you are unaware of, like spy on you.

Our laptops, phones, and so many other devices are connected some how and even linked to be used together. These devices learn how you move and where you travel and gives you tips and recommendations based on your habits.

You ever mention something to someone on the phone or type something into your search bar and now all you see is advertising for that thing. No secret to why that is happens.

What if you could do something about it?

Check out this link Go here for a trick to know when your phone’s camera or microphone is being used.

There are even steps to do it for your computer.

Check it out here: USA Today

And just like anything else knowledge is power.

And in this tech data world it is proving to remain true.