Five Hospitalized After Subway Car Partially Derails In West Baltimore

The Maryland Department of Transportation is investigating after a subway car partially derailed in West Baltimore Monday evening.

According to officials, the car partially derailed above ground near Wabash Ave and Rogers Ave around 6 p.m.

As the railcar approached the station platform at Rogers Ave, a metro subway operator reported the derailment. The railcar remained upright and connected to the other cars, MTA said.

Five passengers were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the incident.

