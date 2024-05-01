Listen Live
Mary J. Blige is Empowering Women All Over Especially In Her Hometown

Published on May 1, 2024

MARY J. BLIGE’S STRENGTH OF A WOMAN SUMMIT LAUNCHES $100K FUND TO SUPPORT WOMEN

The Queen of Hip Hop Soul, Mary J Blige is doing it up for the ladies. And this time, its not with her music, but with her generosity.
Mary is bringing her “Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit” to her hometown of New York City and launching a $100,000 fund to support women within the community that raised her.

This fund will give grants  to non-profits that help disadvantaged women with education, finances, and more. Women can apply for grants between $5,000 and $20,000.
MJB is getting some help too. Pepsi is also partnering with her to make this happen, and they’re donating $50,000 to support local groups.
Applications for the Pepsi x Mary J. Blige Strength of a Woman Community Fund can be submitted online by June 1, 2024, at www.uwwp.org/pepsi-soaw.
And I love it.
Source: CBS

