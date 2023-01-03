HomeLocal

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-3-2023]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Kids Edu Caring Place

Business Description: “Where the best way, is kids learning through play!”

Business Website: www.KidsEduCaringPlace.com

Nika’s Cupcake Bar

Business Description: “Bite into an experience.”

Business Website: www.nikascupcakebar.com

Carolyn’s Loving Hands LLC

Business Description: “Carolyn’s Loving Hands, where we love you like family.”

Business Website: https://carolynslovinghands.com/

 

