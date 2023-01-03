CLOSE
We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Kids Edu Caring Place
Business Description: “Where the best way, is kids learning through play!”
Business Website: www.KidsEduCaringPlace.com
Nika’s Cupcake Bar
Business Description: “Bite into an experience.”
Business Website: www.nikascupcakebar.com
Carolyn’s Loving Hands LLC
Business Description: “Carolyn’s Loving Hands, where we love you like family.”
Business Website: https://carolynslovinghands.com/
CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED!
Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-3-2023] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com