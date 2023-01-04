Five Shot Near Edmondson Village Shopping Center

Online Editor and Digital Creator For Radio One.

Police are responding to a shooting Wednesday morning in the area of the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in Southwest Baltimore.

According to reports from CBS Baltimore, at least five people were shot near Popeyes.

At this time, there is no information on the victim’s condition.

Edmondson Westside High School is said to be on lockdown at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated.

