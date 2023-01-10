Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Cherry’s Beauty Supply Store

Business Description: “Cherry’s Beauty- Your local, friendly, sassy black-owned beauty supply store located in the heart of Highlandtown.”

Business Website: Facebook: Cherry’s Beauty Supply Store Instagram: @cherrysbeautysupplystore

Darker than Blue Grill

Business Description: “Where Blues and Jazz meet great food.”

Business Website: https://darkerthanbluegrill.com/

1st Amazon Construction Services

Business Description: “Black woman-owned roofing company with over 18 years of experience!”

Business Website: https://www.1stamazonconstruction.com/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-10-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com