Lyfe Jennings Explains Triggering New Visuals: “We Live In A Time That People Celebrate Others Demises” [WATCH]

Award-winning singer, writer, and producer Lyfe Jennings called into the Rickey Smiley Morning Show (January 18th) to discuss new music, the state of R&B, his take on the response he had received after sharing his ‘meeting Jeffery Dahmer story & if he really is retiring from concerts as he claimed!

Lyfe opens up about his new single “Till You Gone”, and the viral reaction people have had to the record, “I just feel like that. We in the time that you know people are celebrating other people’s demises. You know with these cell phones we want to film. The worst thing that could possibly happen just to get, like 80 likes and I know with myself sometimes I do stuff and I don’t really realize the. Impact on people because the people never speak on it, so I just decided to speak on it, you know?

Besides music, his company, and his thoughts on the current state of R&B, Lyfe dives into some other topics such as his thoughts on people’s reactions to his story about meeting Lyfe Jennings.

Revisiting a few months back when Netflix premiered the Dahmer documentary, he told a personal story about your interaction with him while being locked up that might have been misconstrued by some.

Special K: When you met him, but thinking back on that whole moment, what was that about?

Lyfe Jennings: “Yeah, you thinking back on the whole moment you went into so many different kinds of people and you never really know their cases because that’s one thing in prison. People are people and they don’t discuss what they did or what they didn’t do, and that was just something that I just happened to see with my old lady on TV, and they just jogged the memory. And I spoke on that memory. Kind of hastily. You know, but nonetheless, you know that’s the things that happen in your life. You know, they make. You better or they make you more conscious of the situation from happening again so.”

Lastly, Rickey needs to know if we’ll be seeing Lyfe Jennings hitting any stages in 2023, or if he’s really sticking to his retirement from performing like he once claimed!

Lyfe Jennings Explains Triggering New Visuals: “We Live In A Time That People Celebrate Others Demises” [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com