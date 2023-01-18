Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Da Brat has the latest details surrounding Cardi B’s criminal court case, after failing to start working her community service hours that she was given following her strip club case. Plus, with a variety of TV and movies finding success with the remakes, Brat shares the latest 90’s classic that is getting consideration for a reboot.

Cardi B Gets New Deadline For Community Service Hours After Failing To Start Them

New York City’s Queens County Criminal Court heard Cardi B’s case on Tuesday (January 17). The 30-year-old musician and mother of two stood with her legal team as the judge set a new deadline for her obligatory community service term. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). Back in 2018, the rapper was accused of throwing a hookah and champagne bottles at two bartender sisters in a Queens strip joint back in 2018. She risks going to jail if she doesn’t reach the new deadline.

Channing Tatum Claims He Might Remake ‘Ghost’

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Channing Tatum revealed the movie “Ghost” may be coming back.

His production company, Free Association, has the rights to the Patrick Swayze film, and he is considering a remake.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show debate whether they’d want to see this happen, and raise a bigger question, are you here for all the reboots or should we leave the originals alone?

Related: Cardi B Goes Off On Inflation Prices In Most Cardi B Way Possible [Video]

Related: Chris Rock To Reboot ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ As Animated Show For Paramount+ And Comedy Central

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Cardi B Gets New Deadline For Community Service & Channing Tatum Might Remake ‘Ghost’ [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com