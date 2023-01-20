Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mayor Brandon Scott announced with Baltimore City officials the launch of a new paperless water billing system along with a new payment plan program.

City residents now have the option to enroll in paperless water bills and can pay any past-due balances over a period of time without accruing any interest.

For those interested in going paperless, here’s how to sign up:

Log into the DPW Customer Self-Service Portal. If you don’t have an account already, click here to create one. NOTE: Your activation code can be found on the back of your monthly water bill.

Select the option to sign up for paperless billing on the account summary page.

Verify your email address and then click the ok button.

Customers are not required to enroll in paperless water billing and those who choose not to sign up for paperless water billing will continue to receive a paper bill in the mail.

Additionally., the paperless billing option is only available for City-based residential and business accounts. Anyone interested in the flexible payment option must live in Baltimore City and have a past-due balance of $250 to $5,000.

The program for Baltimore City residents will officially launch on Jan. 30.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Baltimore City Officials Announce Paperless Water Bills & Payment Plan Program appeared first on 92 Q.

Baltimore City Officials Announce Paperless Water Bills & Payment Plan Program was originally published on 92q.com