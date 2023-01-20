Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian, the reality star is making new headlines around an alleged relationship with a NEW hip-hop star. The show discusses if they believe these rumors and if they see this “relationship” actually blossoming into anything.

In other celebrity news, Tory Lanez is admitting to some regrets according to sources, but it may not be for what you think.

A source told Rolling Stone “the singer feels he was misled by his trial lawyer into not testifying in his own defense.”

Gary and the show discuss why he should or shouldn’t have testified and wrap things up with Friday’s ‘Colour’ of the Day’!

