10 Dead 10 Wounded In Mass Shooting; Florida’s Reasons For Rejecting African Studies Course; & Egg Smuggling On The Rise

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

THE BUZZ!

The latest on the Monterey Park mass shooting

2023 is starting off with more of the same troubles that we dealt with in 2022. Like mass shootings.

Three weeks in to the new year and we have our fifth mas shooting.

Over the weekend 10 people were killed and 10 others wounded at a dance studio in Los Angeles.

The suspect a 72 year old man also tried to enter a second dance studio. He was prevented by hurting anyone else when a man confronted him and disarmed him.

The suspect fled the scene in a van which police discovered hours later.

Inside they found the suspect dead from a self inflicted gun shot wound.

Authorities are trying to figure out the motive as they say the man has no criminal history.

The tragedy took place during one of the largest festivals in California, the Lunar festival. A two day celebration visited by over 100,00 people was cancelled after the shooting.

We’ll keep you posted as more details become available.

Florida gives its reasons for rejecting proposed AP African American Studies course By now you have probably heard about Governor DeSantis rejection of AP African American Studies courses in Florida. A decision that has a lot of people rightfully upset. But do you knw their reasons? In a one page document from the Governor's office to CNN they detail some of their concerns. They are worried that the courses include the study of topics like the Movement for Black Lives, Black feminism and reparations. Also the inclusion of certain Black authors and historians whose writings touch on critical race theory and Black communism. For example they did not want the study of the Black Panther Party, Black Lives Matter, or any similar social movement. The state also said the course framework for the study of reparations includes "no critical perspective or balancing opinion in this lesson." The document said, "All points and resources in this study advocate for reparations." The state based all of its claims from the course's 81-page syllabus from February 2022. Meanwhile schools are free to study other cultures and their history without restrictions. DeSantis' office said the state would reconsider the decision if the course is changed to comply with Florida law. Its' one ting to try and hide the truth in secret but the cojones to try and do it right in front of our faces is very bold. Source: CNN