10 Dead 10 Wounded In Mass Shooting; Florida’s Reasons For Rejecting African Studies Course; & Egg Smuggling On The Rise

The latest on the Monterey Park mass shooting
2023 is starting off with more of the same troubles that we dealt with in 2022. Like mass shootings.
Three weeks in to the new year and we have our fifth mas shooting.
Over the weekend 10 people were killed and 10 others wounded at a dance studio in Los Angeles.
The suspect a 72 year old man also tried to enter a second dance studio. He was prevented by hurting anyone else when a man confronted him and disarmed him.
The suspect fled the scene in a van which police discovered hours later.
Inside they found the suspect dead from a self inflicted gun shot wound.
Authorities are trying to figure out the motive as they say the man has no criminal history.
The tragedy took place during one of the largest festivals in California, the Lunar festival. A two day celebration visited by over 100,00 people was cancelled after the shooting.
We’ll keep you posted as more details become available.
Florida gives its reasons for rejecting proposed AP African American Studies course
By now you have probably heard about Governor DeSantis rejection of AP African American Studies courses in Florida.
A decision that has a lot of people rightfully upset.
But do you knw their reasons?
In a one page document from the Governor’s office to CNN they detail some of their concerns.
They are worried that the courses include the study of topics like the Movement for Black Lives, Black feminism and reparations.
Also the inclusion of certain Black authors and historians whose writings touch on critical race theory and Black communism.
For example they did not want the study of the Black Panther Party, Black Lives Matter, or any similar social movement.
The state also said the course framework for the study of reparations includes “no critical perspective or balancing opinion in this lesson.”
The document said, “All points and resources in this study advocate for reparations.”
The state based all of its claims from the course’s 81-page syllabus from February 2022.
Meanwhile schools are free to study other cultures and their history without restrictions.
DeSantis’ office said the state would reconsider the decision if the course is changed to comply with Florida law.
Its’ one ting to try and hide the truth in secret but the cojones to try and do it right in front of our faces is very bold.
Source: CNN
As egg prices rise, so do attempts to smuggle them from Mexico, say US Customs officials
Since we are on the subject of bold.
When you think of smuggling goods from another country into the U.S. what kind of things do you think about?
Drugs, contraband, liquor, even people.
Did eggs cross your mind?
Well you can add that to the list of items being smuggled into this country.
And you can understand why with the prices of eggs continuing to rise.
Those high prices have caused a higher amount of people smuggling eggs into the U.S. from Mexico.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the high egg prices are due to a massive outbreak of deadly avian flu among American chicken flocks. Causing prices to climb from 11.1% in November to 59.9% in December.
According to a tweet from director of field operations Jennifer De La O.
“The San Diego Field Office has recently noticed an increase in the number of eggs intercepted at our ports of entry,” wrote De La O in the Tuesday tweet. “As a reminder, uncooked eggs are prohibited entry from Mexico into the U.S. Failure to declare agriculture items can result in penalties of up to $10,000.”
If you got some chickens right now you can make a nice come up.
Source: CNN