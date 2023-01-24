Sheryl Lee Ralph Tapped To Perform The Black National Anthem At The Super Bowl

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

This year’s Super Bowl just got a major upgrade on the performance end and we’re all getting overly excited o tune into the big game!

Earlier today, it was announced that in addition to Rihanna’s highly anticipated half time performance, Emmy award-winning actor-singer Sheryl Lee Ralph will also take the stage to perform the 123-year-old hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing” a.k.a the Black National Anthem.

The Abbott Elementary actress will take the stage on Sunday, February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, ahead of kick off to sing the song that’s communally sung within Black communities and was promoted by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as “The Black National Anthem.”

It was also announced today that R&B legend Babyface will also perform “America the Beautiful” ahead of kick off as well.

The actress took to Instagram to confirm the news, posting a flyer with her photo on it along with a caption expressing her gratitude for the honor. “Come on now. Don’t you ever give up on you baby! I’ll be singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at Super Bowl LVII – See you there. @nfl @nflonfox @rocnation : #SBLVII 2.12.23 on FOX.” she wrote, check it out below.

It looks like this year’s Super Bowl will be top notch for performances and it’s already shaping up to be a legendary night! Congratulations to Sheryl Lee Ralph for the incredible honor!

