FBI Says They Allegedly Conspired To Shutdown Baltimore; 82 Year Old Woman Breathes At Funeral Home; & 9 Year Old High School Graduate

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Neo-Nazi leader and Maryland woman allegedly plotted to ‘completely destroy’ Baltimore, Justice Department says
Did someone try to destroy the entire city of Baltimore?
The answer to that is yes. According to federal court documents two people have been charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities that surround Baltimore city.
The man is a known neo Nazi leader from Florida. The woman was from Maryland and lived in Baltimore County.
According to law enforcement officials the two allegedly planned a series of “sniper attacks” on Maryland electrical substations to further their racist mission.
Federal authorities described the alleged plot as “racially or ethnically motivated.” More than 61% of Baltimore residents are Black.
Butt their plans were cut short by an FBI informant who befriended the woman online and found out about the plot to lay the entire city of Baltimore to waste.
The woman allegedly told the informant she was experiencing terminal kidney failure. With just a few months to live, she wanted to “accomplish something worthwhile” before her death.
Now I don’t like to stomp on anybody’s dreams but these wishes needed stomping and I’m glad they got to them before it could get any further.
Source: CNN / Tampa bay.com
Woman pronounced dead at N.Y. nursing facility is found breathing at funeral home hours later
You’ve heard the phrase second chance at life. This is kind of like that.
An 82 year old woman was pronounced dead at a nursing facility in New York at 11:15 am. The body of the woman was taking to a funeral home at 1:30pm. By 2:09 pm the woman was found breathing again.
The woman was immediately taken to a hospital. No other details have bee provided and no update on her condition has been released either.
But Police say the incident has been referred to the New York state attorney general’s office,
A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said, “This is an awful situation that caused unnecessary trauma for the impacted resident and her loved ones.”
That is a lot. Hopefully she recovers and they can figure out what happened.
Can you imagine what that family wen through for those couple hours until they found out that she was indeed alive.
Source: NBC
Pennsylvania 9-year-old graduates from high school, starts college
From one family celebration to another.
This family is extremely proud of what this 9 year old young man has already been able to accomplish.
He has done something most other kids his age will take another 9 years to do, And that is to graduate high school.
David Balogun the 9 year old from Pennsylvania tested out of elementary and middle school and started his high school curriculum.
He said, “I finished eighth grade in two-and-a-half months, and then I started high school,” and added, “that attending school remotely allowed him to excel at a faster pace.”
At 9 years old he is taking classes at Buck County Community College. In the meantime his family is looking into ivy league schools such as the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, and Harvard. as potentially what could be next for the boy wonder.
I have a nine year old too, he’s in third grade. Wow.
Source: News10