FBI Says They Allegedly Conspired To Shutdown Baltimore; 82 Year Old Woman Breathes At Funeral Home; & 9 Year Old High School Graduate

Born in Brooklyn, New York, raised in Kingston, Jamaica and later residing in New Jersey, Ryan Da Lion is the product of a hodgepodge of culturally-inspired musical innovation. He attended Towson State University and went from college DJ to host and promoter to an experienced broadcast media professional. After graduating from the Broadcasting Institute of Maryland with a major in Radio and TV production, he began a career in broadcast media working as a board operator, production specialist, producer, mixer and on-air personality. After several stints in South Florida and New York, Ryan now finds himself back where it all started – with his Radio One family at Magic 95.9. You can hear Ryan Da Lion in The Lion’s Den which airs across the Baltimore Metropolitan region Monday-Friday from 10 AM - 3 PM. When Ryan is not on air, he returns to his Caribbean roots, planning and managing events for Caribbean communities up and down the eastern seaboard, including serving as the Event Manager for Jamaican Jerk Festival, the largest Caribbean food festival in the United States, occurring annually in both Washington, D.C. and New York. With the little spare time he has remaining, Ryan focuses on building out his foundation – R.O.A.R (REACH OUT AND RELATE) which focuses on social awareness issues that affect young African-American and Caribbean-American children, including literacy, hunger, entrepreneurship, and securing a path to higher education.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Neo-Nazi leader and Maryland woman allegedly plotted to ‘completely destroy’ Baltimore, Justice Department says Did someone try to destroy the entire city of Baltimore? The answer to that is yes. According to federal court documents two people have been charged with conspiracy to damage energy facilities that surround Baltimore city. The man is a known neo Nazi leader from Florida. The woman was from Maryland and lived in Baltimore County. According to law enforcement officials the two allegedly planned a series of “sniper attacks” on Maryland electrical substations to further their racist mission.

Federal authorities described the alleged plot as “racially or ethnically motivated.” More than 61% of Baltimore residents are Black.

Butt their plans were cut short by an FBI informant who befriended the woman online and found out about the plot to lay the entire city of Baltimore to waste. The woman allegedly told the informant she was experiencing terminal kidney failure. With just a few months to live, she wanted to “accomplish something worthwhile” before her death. Now I don’t like to stomp on anybody’s dreams but these wishes needed stomping and I’m glad they got to them before it could get any further. Tampa bay.com Source: CNN

Woman pronounced dead at N.Y. nursing facility is found breathing at funeral home hours later You’ve heard the phrase second chance at life. This is kind of like that. An 82 year old woman was pronounced dead at a nursing facility in New York at 11:15 am. The body of the woman was taking to a funeral home at 1:30pm. By 2:09 pm the woman was found breathing again. The woman was immediately taken to a hospital. No other details have bee provided and no update on her condition has been released either. But Police say the incident has been referred to the New York state attorney general’s office, A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office said, “This is an awful situation that caused unnecessary trauma for the impacted resident and her loved ones.” That is a lot. Hopefully she recovers and they can figure out what happened. Can you imagine what that family wen through for those couple hours until they found out that she was indeed alive. Source: NBC