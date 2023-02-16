Roaches In A Hospital Operating Room; Woman Loss Wife And Parental Rights To Sperm Donor; & Missouri Youth Can Legally Carry Guns

Lesbian mom loses parental rights, and wife, to child’s sperm donor

A woman lost her wife and parental rights to their kid’s sperm donor.

No, this is not an episode of some soap opera.

This is the story of a lesbian couple Kris and Rebekah who were married and raised a son they had through a sperm donor, who signed a “Known Sperm Donor Agreement”

Rebekkah eventually gave birth to their son. But the relationship didn’t last.

Two years later the two split up, and Rebekkah moved in with, you guessed it, the sperm donor.

So both women’s names were on the birth certificate but Kris wo was not the birth mon, did not adopt the kid before the break up.

Now a judge has given parental rights to the birth mom and the sperm donor, who have since had another biological child together.

The judge said in Oklahoma, as in many other states, married couples are presumed parents of children born within the marriage. However, because the state’s parentage act predates the legalization of same-sex marriage in the state, it did not apply in this case.

Talk about drama.

That could be an episode of something for sure.