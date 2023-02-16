Roaches In A Hospital Operating Room; Woman Loss Wife And Parental Rights To Sperm Donor; & Missouri Youth Can Legally Carry Guns

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Roaches in the operating room: Doctors at HCA hospital in Florida say patient care has suffered from cost cutting
Doctors at a hospital in Florida are coming together to complain about its conditions.
More than a dozen surgeons are requesting management to address their complains.
Of which allegedly includes, unsanitary surgical instruments, roaches in the operating room, inadequate monitoring of ICU patients, an overflowing emergency department, and anesthesiology errors that resulted in patients waking up while in surgery.
The HCA Florida Bayonet Point in Hudson, Florida is currently rated “A” for patient safety by Leapfrog Group, an organization that ranks hospitals.
When asked about the ranking from NBC News, Leah Binder, Leapfrog’s chief executive, said hospitals earn grades based on 30 measures of safety that come primarily from the federal government.
“An ‘A’ grade means this hospital did better than a ‘B’- graded hospital — it does not mean they are perfectly safe,” she said. “What this story raises is we need better ways for patients and clinicians to report problems with safety to a federal entity that can use that data and follow up and do investigations.”
Roaches in the OR. Waking up in the middle of surgery. OMG, when are we going to start putting people before profits.
That’s scary.
Lesbian mom loses parental rights, and wife, to child’s sperm donor
A woman lost her wife and parental rights to their kid’s sperm donor.
No, this is not an episode of some soap opera.
This is the story of a lesbian couple Kris and Rebekah who were married and raised a son they had through a sperm donor, who signed a “Known Sperm Donor Agreement”
Rebekkah eventually gave birth to their son. But the relationship didn’t last.
Two years later the two split up, and Rebekkah moved in with, you guessed it, the sperm donor.
So both women’s names were on the birth certificate but Kris wo was not the birth mon, did not adopt the kid before the break up.
Now a judge has given parental rights to the birth mom and the sperm donor, who have since had another biological child together.
The judge said in Oklahoma, as in many other states, married couples are presumed parents of children born within the marriage. However, because the state’s parentage act predates the legalization of same-sex marriage in the state, it did not apply in this case.
Talk about drama.
That could be an episode of something for sure.
Republican-led legislature in Missouri rejected ban on children carrying guns in public without supervision
Do you believe this country needs stronger gun laws and stricter processes for gun access?
Then I suggest you don’t go to the state of Missouri right now.
As of last week, politicians in Missouri voted down banning minors from carrying guns in public without adult supervision.
Yes, you read that right. Minors carrying guns in public without adult supervision.
According to the Associated Press Republican Rep. Tony Lovasco said, “While it may be intuitive that a 14-year-old has no legitimate purpose, it doesn’t actually mean that they’re going to harm someone. We don’t know that yet.”
In the state there is no minimum age requirement to carry a firearm.
You know what, you wont’ catch me in Missouri. At this point you wont even catch me driving through it.
No thanks.
