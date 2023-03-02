A Raise For Baltimore County Teachers; Man Calls Mummy Spiritual Girlfriend; & CDC Warns Of Possible Measles Outbreak.

CLOSE
THE BUZZ!
Baltimore County school board approves cost-of-living adjustment for teachers
First up.
We hear the talk all the time teachers don’t’ get paid enough. And I agree. They spend so much time with our children and are so instrumental in their learning. It should be a job that more valued.
If you ask any teacher, I’m sure they will agree.
Teachers are also saying that Baltimore is losing good teachers to other counties for better pay.
Well some teachers in Baltimore county got together and rallied at a recent board of education meeting for a bigger raise.
Not sure if the rally worked or the board finally decided to see it like most of us do. But the board approved a budget, which was adjusted to include an additional $14 million to give employees a cost-of-living adjustment.
President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore county said, that’s a good step, but more should be done.
The district’s budget now heads to the Baltimore County Council for its approval.
Source: WBAL
Man Arrested After Being Found With Ancient Mummy He Referred to as ‘Spiritual Girlfriend’ Named Juanita
Next.
I’ve learned not to judge people and the things they do. But sometimes you hear stories and your just like what.
This is one of those.
A man was arrested after he was allegedly found carrying ancient mummy believed to be 600 to 800 years old, in a bag.
The man told officers the corpse belonged to his father, who came home with it about 30 years ago.
He also claims the mummy’s name is Juanita and they have a very special relationship. Saying, “It sleeps in my bedroom, with me. There’s my bed, the TV set and next to it, there’s Juanita.” He added, “I take care of it. It’s like, if you’ll pardon the expression, as if it were my spiritual girlfriend.”
He said he had taken the mummy out so he could show it off to his friend.
Officials analyzed the mummy and say the remains likely belonged to a 4-foot-11 Puno man who was about 45 years old at the time of his death.
The corpse has since been turned over to the Peruvian Culture Ministry, which has classified it as a national cultural asset.
The man remains in custody while the investigation continues.
I wonder if he knew if his spiritual girlfriend was more Juan than Juanita.
Source: Complex
CDC says 20,000 people may have been exposed to measles at Asbury University religious revival
Last but not least.
Could there be a measles outbreak.
According to the CDC more than 20,000 people may have been exposed to the virus.
The CDC is urging doctors to “be on high alert for measles symptoms” among people who attended a religious gathering in Kentucky with an estimated 20,000 people.
Those in attendance could be exposed to one person who was was contagious at the time according to the CDC.
The virus is considered among the most highly transmissible diseases, with as many as 9 in 10 susceptible contacts of contagious cases catching the virus.
Symptoms include cough, fever and a rash and typically develops around two weeks after a person is exposed. Also people can be contagious for four days before their rash appears.
Source: Business Insider
More from Magic 95.9
-
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Feb 25th - CIAA Super Saturday Cheer Competition
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Feb 24th: CIAA Stepshow Throwdown: Greeks vs Greeks
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards