A Raise For Baltimore County Teachers; Man Calls Mummy Spiritual Girlfriend; & CDC Warns Of Possible Measles Outbreak.

Baltimore County school board approves cost-of-living adjustment for teachers

First up.

We hear the talk all the time teachers don’t’ get paid enough. And I agree. They spend so much time with our children and are so instrumental in their learning. It should be a job that more valued.

If you ask any teacher, I’m sure they will agree.

Teachers are also saying that Baltimore is losing good teachers to other counties for better pay.

Well some teachers in Baltimore county got together and rallied at a recent board of education meeting for a bigger raise.

Related Stories Free Dunkin Coffee For Maryland Teachers This Thursday!

Not sure if the rally worked or the board finally decided to see it like most of us do. But the board approved a budget, which was adjusted to include an additional $14 million to give employees a cost-of-living adjustment.

President of the Teachers Association of Baltimore county said, that’s a good step, but more should be done.

The district’s budget now heads to the Baltimore County Council for its approval.