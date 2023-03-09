Hammerjacks Up For Lease In South Baltimore’s Entertainment District

Hammerjacks in South Baltimore’s entertainment district appears to be up for lease.
A little less than two years ago, Hammerjacks was redesigned as a multipurpose outdoor venue mainly for tailgating.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
It now sits across from M&T Bank Stadium at the Walk at Warner Street with Baltimore’s newest attraction, Topgolf, and Horseshoe Casino.
Trout Daniel & Associates is handling the listing and according to information on their website, they’re looking for a tenant willing to sign a 10-year lease.
However, the price they say can be negotiated.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
A Brief History Of Club And House Music
Spike In Infant Deaths Concerning For Baltimore Health Officials
Baltimore Ravens Place Non-Exclusive Franchise Tag On Lamar Jackson
-
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
-
Drew Sidora and Husband Ralph Pittman Divorce After 9 Years Together
-
5 Reasons Why We Love Method Man
-
Tyler Perry May Purchase Majority Stake in BET From Paramount Global
-
Feb 25th - CIAA Super Saturday Cheer Competition
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards