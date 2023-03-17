An Achievement Academy student was shot in killed at a Baltimore gas station Thursday morning, marking the seventh time in 2023 that a BCPSS student has been shot and killed.
According to reports, officers responded to the Eagle Mart gas station, in the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway just before 10 a.m. for a reported shooting.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
The Baltimore City Public School District said Friday was an already scheduled day off for students however, counseling will be available for students and staff available next week.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
16-Year-Old Patterson High School Student Dies After Being Found Shot On Baltimore Playground
Victim Identified, Classes Cancelled At Edmondson-Westside High School, Following Shooting Of Five Students
Baltimore Sergeant Arrested After Pulling Out Gun Following Dispute Over Restaurant Bill
The post Seventh Baltimore City Public School Student Shot & Killed In 2023 appeared first on 92 Q.
Seventh Baltimore City Public School Student Shot & Killed In 2023 was originally published on 92q.com
-
Did LaTocha Steal Royalty Money From Her Sister Tamika?
-
Can’t Say Goodbye: 15 Bobby Caldwell Songs We Won’t Soon Forget
-
Evelyn Lozada Is Engaged to Her ‘Queens Court’ Finalist Lavon Lewis
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Former BET CEO Debra Lee Talks Affair With Founder Bob Johnson In New Memoir
-
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
-
Tyler Perry May Purchase Majority Stake in BET From Paramount Global
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts