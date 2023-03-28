Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Sunnyside Café

Business Description: “This your favorite Brunch Café now located in the New Lexington Market!”

Business Website: https://www.sunnysidecafe13.com/

KerroMystics

Business Description: “Featuring all Natural Products to Promote Vibrant Energy, Hair & Skin Health, and Physical Wellness.”

Business Website: https://www.kerromystics.com/

Empowered Women in Business International

Business Description: “Individually we can do great things, but collectively we can forever changer the world.”

Business Website: https://www.ewbiradio.org/

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-28-23] was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com