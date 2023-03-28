Mayor Brandon Scott made a move Monday to block contaminated wastewater from being sent to the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Additionally, the City Council passed a resolution urging the EPA to get involved to stop the 675,000 gallons of wastewater from coming to the city.
The contaminated water was part of a train derailment that was carrying toxic materials last month in East Palestine, Ohio. The Baltimore Department of Public Works sent to Clean Harbors, a contractor hired to treat contaminated water.
The letter says Clean Harbors can treat the water here, but it is not permitted to discharge it at the city’s Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“Just as you cannot un-ring a bell, you cannot undo the level of danger that would arise for residents in the Greater Baltimore Area and the Chesapeake Bay from the mismanagement of this process. I remain extremely concerned that up to 2 million gallons of contaminated water from Norfolk Southern will overly burden the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant given its well-documented failures,” said Congressman Kweisi Mfume.
For more information on if the wastewater will make its way to Baltimore, click here.
The post City Leaders Make Moves To Block Contaminated Wastewater From Being Sent To Baltimore Treatment Plant appeared first on 92 Q.
