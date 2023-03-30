Local

46th Season of Baltimore Farmer’s Market Kicks Off This Weekend

Published on March 30, 2023

Customers shopping at the farmers market under JFX in Baltimore, MD

Source: VW Pics / Getty

A true sign of the spring season – the farmer’s market.

The 46th season of the Baltimore Farmer’s Market kicks off this Sunday at 7 a.m. in Downtown Baltimore!

Located under the Jones Falls Expressway, the farmer’s market is open, rain or shine!

This year, there are expected to be a number of new vendors including, Babe Beans, Soul Smoked BBQ and Underground Pizza Company!

Additionally, vegans and vegetarians will have options, including the vegan wings at Black Baltimore Vegan.

The farmer’s Market happens from 7 a.m. to noon every Sunday until it closes for the winter months.

Click here for more information. 

The post 46th Season of Baltimore Farmer’s Market Kicks Off This Weekend appeared first on 92 Q.

