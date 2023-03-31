The Hello Kitty Café Truck will be stopping in Columbia this weekend!
As it continues its tour across the country, the truck will stop at the Mall in Columbia this Saturday, April 1 near Maggianos.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
For those who are unaware, the truck is a cafe-on-wheels, carrying exclusive treats and limited-edition merch for Hello Kitty fans.
NOTE: Only credit or debit card payments will be accepted.
If you can’t make it tomorrow, te truck will be making several other stops in the area in the coming weeks including in White Marsh:
Pike & Rose – Bethesda
Saturday, April 8th, 2023, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
DC Cherry Blossom Festival
Saturday, April 15th, 2023, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Baltimore – THE AVENUE at White Marsh
Saturday, April 22nd, 2023, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS..
46th Season of Baltimore Farmer’s Market Kicks Off This Weekend
Baltimore Ravens To Host Draft Night Party At M&T Bank Stadium
Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Baltimore Ravens
The post Hello Kitty Café Truck Stopping In Columbia This Weekend appeared first on 92 Q.
Hello Kitty Café Truck Stopping In Columbia This Weekend was originally published on 92q.com
-
Rev. Alfred C.D. Vaughn, Pastor Of The Sharon Baptist Church In Baltimore, Has Died
-
Rudolph Isley Sues Brother Ron Over “Isley Brothers” Trademark
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Husband Michael Sterling, Twitter Has Thoughts
-
Lamar Jackson Requests Trade From Baltimore Ravens
-
10 Potential Castmates For ‘The Real Housewives Of New Orleans’
-
Win FREE New Edition Legacy Tour Tix + $200 CASH!! [Details Here]
-
Report: Body Of Missing 75-Year-Old Woman Found In Container In West Baltimore