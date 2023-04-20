Gary’s Tea: Caresha (Yung Miami) Confirms Break Up With Sean “Diddy” Combs [LISTEN]

In today’s Gary’s Tea, we’re filled in on the latest about Caresha and Sean “Diddy” Combs’ love affair.

For the past two years, Diddy and City Girls rapper Yung Miami have been publicly dated. They first cemented their status as an “item” in June 2022 after months of circulating rumors. Since then, the pair have been seen exchanging lavish gifts, vacationing, and showing public displays of affection towards one another.

Caresha recently spoke out confirming their split.

“We are single. That’s not my man. We had our own situation—I’m not going to put a title on it…I’ll let the internet call it whatever they want to call it,” Yung Miami said in a recent interview.

Not only were they involved romantically, but in business as well. Caresha’s podcast, Caresha Please, debuted on Diddy’s Revolt network last summer. He was one of the show’s first guests.

See: Yung Miami Leaves Diddy Speechless in Teaser for New ‘Caresha Please’ Podcast

Gary says he is personally glad she “woke up and came to her senses” after being “publicly humiliated” by the hip-hop mogul. Though the relationship was seemingly supported by many, the two have reportedly mutually parted ways and remain friends.

