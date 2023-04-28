HBCU Know Highlights Activist Leon Sullivan of West Virginia State University

On this morning’s HBCU Know, Rock-T highlights West Virginia State University’s very own Leon Sullivan.

Sullivan was a minister, civil rights leader, and social activist (with a focus on creating job training in the African-American community). He received his nickname “Lion of Zion” from his 38 years of work at Zion Baptist Church in Philadelphia.

While attending “the state”, he was on both the football and basketball teams. According to WVSU, Sullivan received many honors during his lifetime including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Four Freedoms Award, and the Eleanor Roosevelt Award. The university’s Sullivan Hall is also named in his honor.

WVSU, located in Institute, West Virginia, was founded in 1891. Other notable “yellow jacket” alumni include the first black NBA player, Earl Lloyd, and trailblazing mathematician Katherine Johnson (portrayed in the movie Hidden Figures).

