Baltimore County Schools announced that Northwest Academy of Health Sciences will be closed Monday as police investigate a break-in.
Additionally, there will also be no after-school or evening activities held at the school.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Details of the break-in are not immediately known, but police believe it happened over the weekend.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Report: Northwest Academy of Health Sciences Closed Monday For Alleged Break-In Investigation appeared first on 92 Q.
Report: Northwest Academy of Health Sciences Closed Monday For Alleged Break-In Investigation was originally published on 92q.com
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Rihanna Breaks The Internet With Throwback Maternity Photos From Baby RZA
-
Jamie Foxx In Physical Therapy in Chicago, Following Health Scare
-
Eve Welcomes Son With Husband Maximillion Cooper
-
Janelle Monáe Frees The Nipple In Soaking Wet See Through Shirt To Promo New Track, Twitter Erupts
-
Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Classic Hip-Hop Songs
-
Jazmine Sullivan Checks In With Ryan Da Lion, Explains How Heaux Tales Came Together
-
GED Section: Where’s The Help During The Pandemic? [VIDEO]