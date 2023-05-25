Baltimore City’s Youth Curfew To Take Effect Tomorrow

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday that Baltimore City’s curfew for minors will go into effect beginning tomorrow.

The city’s curfew applies to any young person under the age of 14 out after 9 p.m. and between the ages of 14-16 out after 11 p.m. on weekend or holiday nights.

Any child or teen without a parent or guardian will be engaged by non-law enforcement staff where they will first be encouraged to go home or call their parent or guardian.

Exceptions will be made for any young people participating in City-sponsored events will be given City-issued wristbands to verify their participation and have an hour to get home after the end of whatever programming event they attended.

Also, young people heading to or from a place of employment will be granted and exception and youth within one hour and on a direct route from a school, religious, or voluntary association activity or public entertainment event.

Additionally, youth Connection Centers will be activated on weekends and holidays. Click here for more info.

Anyone caught breaking curfew will have the following:

1st offense: written notice and warning;

2nd offense: $50 fine or family counseling ;

3rd offense: fine of up to $500 or community service for parent / guardian.

For more info about Baltimore City’s curfew, click here.

