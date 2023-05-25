Kim Kardashian Says It Was Kanye West Who Started Drake Affair Rumor

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As of late, Kim Kardashian has been more open to talking about her feelings and experiences during her marriage to Kanye West, and now she’s revealing that it was Kanye West who actually started the rumor that she had an affair with Drake.

According to BuzzFeed, Kim Kardashian exposed the source behind the whole “Kim and Drake” rumor, and it came from non other than her own husband at the time. After Drake dropped the “Kiki do you love me?” line in his hit song “In My Feelings,” social media went crazy with conspiracy theories that he was referring to Kim Kardashian, who at the time was married to his rival, Kanye West. Naturally, this led to Kanye calling out Drake for being “disrespectful” even though Kim denied having ever hooked up with the King of The North.

Heck, Drake even sampled Kim K’s voice in a new song just last month. Was he trolling Kanye? No one knows but Kanye hasn’t responded to the cut thus far.

Now, all these years later, Kim is looking back on the situation and pulled Kanye’s card for the role he played in the embarrassing situation. In this week’s episode of The Kardashians, she dropped a bombshell that no one saw coming… though, we probably should’ve.

BuzzFeed reports:

“The one that was supposed to protect me, and still does interviews saying they will be my forever protector, is the one that is hurting me the most,” Kim tells Kris. “He was the one that started a rumor that said I was hooking up with Drake, having an affair — our whole marriage he accused me of that publicly.”

She continued: “The person that’s supposed to protect me the most publicly would accuse me of having an affair throughout our whole marriage,” adding, “I really can’t wrap my head around how he thinks he is a protector.”

Honestly, we shouldn’t be surprised. Kanye West was and still is on some other sh*t.

Ever since Kanye got married to Bianca Censori he’s left Kim alone (for the most part) so we doubt he’ll respond to herallegation, but we wouldn’t be surprised if he mentions it at some point on a social media post. Sometimes it seems like the man just can’t help himself.

What do y’all think of Kim Kardashian revealing it was Kanye West who started the Drake affair rumor? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Kim Kardashian Says It Was Kanye West Who Started Drake Affair Rumor appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Kim Kardashian Says It Was Kanye West Who Started Drake Affair Rumor was originally published on hiphopwired.com