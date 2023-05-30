A panicked crown attempts to the flee during a mass shooting on Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Florida at around 6:40 p.m on Monday (Memorial Day) afternoon.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Authorities confirmed that nine were hospitalized for gunshot wounds, including six adults and three minors (the youngest being one-years-old). The shooting was a result of an altercation between two groups. Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The video shows frantic visitors at the beach attempting to escape as shots fired.

Though one person of interest has been detained, the search for the other remains ongoing.

“I’m saddened and angered. People come to enjoy a holiday weekend on the beach with their families and to have people in complete reckless disregard of the safety of the public and to have an altercation with guns in a public setting with thousands of people around them is beyond reckless,” Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said during a press conference.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This is one of 262 mass shootings in the U.S. so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Don’t Miss…

Nine Dead Including Gunman In Dallas-Area Mass Shooting

Florida Republicans Push Permitless Carry Law As State Has 7th Mass Shooting Of The Year

Check Out Our 2023 Memorial Day Weekend Drinks Roundup

Crowd Attempts to Flee Memorial Day Mass Shooting, Leaving Nine Shot [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com