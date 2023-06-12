Tragedy Strikes at MD Graduation Celebration; A 12 Year Old Girl Graduates Collège; & CIAA To Stay In Baltimore For A Couple More Years

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

6 shot, 3 dead in mass shooting in Annapolis, person of interest in custody First,

A mass shooting at a suspected graduation party in Annapolis, Maryland resulted in the tragic deaths of three individuals, while three others sustained injuries.

Law enforcement discovered the deceased victims, whose ages spanned from their early 20s to their early 50s. Emergency responders transported the wounded victims to the hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

Annapolis Police Chief confirmed the arrest of one suspect in connection with the incident. And clarified that the attack was not a random act and involved a shootout between two individuals due to a personal conflict.

Authorities have seized one or possibly two firearms at the scene. And investigators are still in the process of verifying the details.

Another senseless act of violence leading to the loss of multiple lives. Enough is enough.

12-YEAR-OLD BLACK GIRL BECOMES CANADA’S YOUNGEST PERSON TO GRADUATE COLLEGE

Next,

Speaking of graduations. This is more like it.

Anthaea-Grace Patricia Dennis, a 12-year-old prodigy from Ottawa, Canada, holds the distinction of being the country’s youngest college graduate. She accomplished this feat by earning a Bachelor of Biomedical Science degree with honors from the University of Ottawa in an impressive three-year timeframe. Starting her academic journey at the tender age of nine, Anthaea had to confront both racial discrimination and the weight of societal expectations that come with being so young. Despite these challenges, she persevered and eventually celebrated her great success with pride. Her mother, a law professor and single mother, played a crucial role in supporting and nurturing Anthaea’s talents, since the age of 2 when she noticed her special skills.

Anthaea has already established herself as a researcher, presenting a 40-page thesis on the relationship between functional activity in the cerebellum and handedness. She is also an accomplished violinist and enjoys spending time with her family and cats.

Patricia has big goals for the future and wants to continue postgraduate courses to advance her investigation of the cerebellum’s functional activity. Beyond that, she aspires to run a group of like-minded researchers out of her own research lab.

“The possibility of becoming the first to do something gives me a lot of motivation. I’ve always wanted to be able to inspire other young, talented, and gifted people by demonstrating that obstacles can be overcome and that things like this are attainable, she said.

CIAA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT TO STAY IN BALTIMORE FOR THE NEXT 3 YEARS Lastly,

Since we’re on the subject of colleges. Some good news for Baltimore.

The CIAA and Visit Baltimore announced on June 9 that the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament will remain in Baltimore until 2026, following its successful run in 2023.

“We are honored that the CIAA Tournament will be held in Baltimore for the next three years.” In a statement, Maryland Governor Wes Moore said, “The tournament belongs in Charm City.” “For this to be Maryland’s decade, it must also be Baltimore’s time.” This tournament provides us with the opportunity to showcase what our state has to offer, draw people to Maryland, and create economic growth each year.”

The festival drew over 38,000 people to 22 basketball games in just five days, exceeding last year’s attendance by 5.6%.