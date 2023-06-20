President Biden’s Son To Make A Plea Deal; Juneteenth Weekend Mass Shootings; & U.S. & Canada Search For Missing Sub

Magic 95.9 Featured Video
Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal tax charges, strikes deal on gun charge
First, breaking news.
Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, admitting guilt to two tax misdemeanors and resolving a felony gun charge, according to the Justice Department.
As part of the agreement, federal prosecutors will recommend probation as the sentence for Hunter Biden’s failure to pay taxes in a timely manner for the years 2017 and 2018.
The investigation into Hunter Biden is ongoing, but the plea agreement will resolve the long-running criminal probe.
Hunter Biden’s attorney said that the plea agreement will allow his client to take responsibility for the tax payment failures and a separate firearm charge.
Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend
First.
Mass Shootings are still trending in the wrong direction. Over the Juneteenth weekend multiple states reported incidents of gun violence, some deadly.
Here’s a look at some of the shootings this weekend:
Baltimore
A shooting on Friday night left six individuals injured, with all expected to recover. The age range of the wounded individuals was between 17 and 26.
Chicago
Various incidents left at least 32 people were shot, four fatally.
Responding officers found four people, all dead from gunshot wounds at an apartment complex.
St. Louis
11 teenagers wounded and a 17 year old was killed. The victims ranged from 15 to 19 years old
Washington State
Two people were killed and two others were injured when a shooter began firing “randomly”
into a crowd at a campground
Central Pennsylvania
One state trooper was killed and a second critically wounded when a suspect opened fire with a large-caliber rifle on marked patrol cars.
Southern California
A shooting at a home pool party left eight people wounded,
Philadelphia
Five victims of gunshot wounds including a 4 year old.
Milwaukee
At least six teenagers ranged in age from 14-19 were shot at the end of a Juneteenth celebration
You do hear some of those cities right, Idaho, Washington State it’s not just major cities.
Titanic tourist submarine is still missing: Live updates as rescuers race against time
Next.
What has the United States and Canada working together in a rescue mission against time.
They are searching for a small vessel known as a submersible which disappeared in the Atlantic ocean two days ago.
The submersible is a vessel in the submarine family
but smaller and less self-sufficient than the classic military sub. The vehicle is part of a tour that transports people to the wreckage site of the Titanic. which is about 2.4 miles below the surface.
A trip the sub has made dozens of ties before but this time it vanished.
The five people on board include a pilot, a British adventurer, two members of an iconic Pakistani business family and a Titanic expert.
According to an advisor the company that owns the vessel, he said the sub named Titan had a 96-hour oxygen supply when it went out to sea at about 6 a.m. Sunday.
Rescue efforts are ongoing and we will keep you posted on the details as they become available.