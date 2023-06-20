President Biden’s Son To Make A Plea Deal; Juneteenth Weekend Mass Shootings; & U.S. & Canada Search For Missing Sub

Hunter Biden to plead guilty to federal tax charges, strikes deal on gun charge

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors, admitting guilt to two tax misdemeanors and resolving a felony gun charge, according to the Justice Department.

As part of the agreement, federal prosecutors will recommend probation as the sentence for Hunter Biden’s failure to pay taxes in a timely manner for the years 2017 and 2018.

The investigation into Hunter Biden is ongoing, but the plea agreement will resolve the long-running criminal probe.

Hunter Biden’s attorney said that the plea agreement will allow his client to take responsibility for the tax payment failures and a separate firearm charge.

Mass shootings and violence leave dead and injured across the US this weekend

Mass Shootings are still trending in the wrong direction. Over the Juneteenth weekend multiple states reported incidents of gun violence, some deadly.

Here’s a look at some of the shootings this weekend:

Baltimore A shooting on Friday night left six individuals injured, with all expected to recover. The age range of the wounded individuals was between 17 and 26. Chicago

Various incidents left at least 32 people were shot, four fatally.

Kellogg, Idaho