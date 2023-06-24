Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo proved once again that she’s an on stage style icon when she took to the stage recently rocking a jaw dropping designer look that had us all swooning!

The 35-year-old entertainer looked stunning as she hit the stage for the 2023 Glastonbury music festival over the weekend when she modeled a figure-hugging black and pink bodysuit featuring a black leather skirt and pink lace-up details. The sexy fit was designed by fashion designer Michael Ngo and looked stunning on the starlet as she performed an array of her hits in front of a screaming crowd.

Of course, she accessorized the look to perfection and added dark square shaped shades to give the look a detailed effect. As for her hair, she rocked her green locs in a sleek and straight style to give the look an extra pop. She also added a middle part to her tresses to let her hair frame both sides of her face.

Check out the stylish look below.

Yes, Queen! We’re loving this look on the super star! What do you think about Lizzo’s recent slay? Did she nail it?

Lizzo Hits The Stage Wearing A Stunning Black And Pink Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com