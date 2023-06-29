Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Wants A Pay Raise; The Government is Educating Criminals For Free; & Get $90K To Relocate To Ireland

THE BUZZ!
Vanna White ‘holding out’ for 50% of Pat Sajak’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ salary
She has been on the show for 41 years, and her current salary is $3 million per year. However, Pat Sajak, the show’s host, makes about $15 million per year. White’s lawyer is demanding that she make at least half of Sajak’s salary.
TMZ confirmed that she hasn’t gotten a single pay increase for the last 18 years. Since 2005, only bonuses, not raises, according to Puck News.
In spite of being one of the most recognizable faces on television and often introduced as the other star of Wheel of Fortune, the producers of the show are not budging on their offer.
And it looks like Vanna is not backing down either. She feels that this is a “statement for all women” and that she deserves to be paid fairly for her work.
Vanna said solve this puzzle, I want half.
Gender pay gap is still a big deal in this country.
Source: NY Post
Thousands more prisoners across the US will get free college paid for by the government
Ireland will pay you $90,000 to move to one of its remote coastal islands
Have you ever thought about living in another country?
What if you got $90,000 to do it.
Ireland has announced a new program that will offer grants of up to 84,000 euros (about $92,000) to people who move to and settle on one of the country’s 30 remote coastal islands.
The “Our Living Islands” program is designed to boost population levels in the area, which are currently declining. Only about 3,000 people live on the islands year-round.
The government hopes that the program will help to improve housing, access to essential services, and broadband connectivity on the islands. It also hopes that the program will help to increase tourism and support sustainable island communities.
To be eligible for the grant, individuals must move into a dilapidated property on one of the islands. The property must have been built before 1993 and vacant for at least two years. The grant money must be used to refurbish the home.
-
Former ‘RHOP’ Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels
-
Former Ravens QB Ryan Mallet Drowns While Vacationing In Florida
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Toni Braxton, Brandy, Chadwick Boseman And More Inducted Into The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2024
-
Scottie Pippen Must Pay Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Half of NBA Retirement Fund [WATCH]
-
Ray Lewis’ Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28
-
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer