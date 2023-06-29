Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Wants A Pay Raise; The Government is Educating Criminals For Free; & Get $90K To Relocate To Ireland

Vanna White ‘holding out’ for 50% of Pat Sajak’s ‘Wheel of Fortune’ salary First, Vanna White is Holding Out for Fair Pay The iconic letter-turner on Wheel of Fortune, is reportedly wants a pay raise.

She has been on the show for 41 years, and her current salary is $3 million per year. However, Pat Sajak, the show’s host, makes about $15 million per year. White’s lawyer is demanding that she make at least half of Sajak’s salary.

TMZ confirmed that she hasn’t gotten a single pay increase for the last 18 years. Since 2005, only bonuses, not raises, according to Puck News.

In spite of being one of the most recognizable faces on television and often introduced as the other star of Wheel of Fortune, the producers of the show are not budging on their offer.

And it looks like Vanna is not backing down either. She feels that this is a “statement for all women” and that she deserves to be paid fairly for her work.

Vanna said solve this puzzle, I want half.

Gender pay gap is still a big deal in this country.