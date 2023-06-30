Mind, Body, Business: How to Stop Procrastinating [LISTEN]

Did you know that there’s a difference between procrastination and laziness? Procrastination is the active process of choosing to do something else instead of the task you should be doing, while laziness is doing nothing at all.

Maria More helps us combat this and get more done for your mind, body, and. business!

Tackle the hardest tasks on your lists at the peak time of your day. Decide whether you’re most motivated Give your self strict deadlines. Both long term (months and years), and short term (days and times of day) should to be strategized. Get a few accountability partners! When you tell other trusted individuals your goals, they can check in on your progress and keep you on track.

