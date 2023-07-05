Earth Just Set A New Record; Missing Person Found But Neighbors Have Questions; & A $30K Uber Ride While On Vacay

THE BUZZ!
Monday was Earth’s hottest day on record, initial measurements show
Monday you were part of a world record.
On July 3, 2023, the average surface air temperature reached 62.618 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the previous record of 62.456 degrees set on July 24, 2022.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the United States recorded the record.
Typically, the average worldwide temperature rises through the end of July or the beginning of August.
The record-breaking temperature could have bad effects on the environment and people’s health. For example, higher temperatures could cause more extreme weather events like heat waves, droughts, and floods.
Source: CBS
Neighbors question whether Houston man found alive after 8 years was ever missing
A missing person is found after 8 years alive. But some are saying that he wasn’t missing all that time.
Neighbors of the missing person are questioning his reported disappearance, claiming they frequently saw him in their community.
One woman and her family were shocked to learn that the young teen had been reported missing in 2015, as they had no knowledge of it. They recall him spending time with them and occasionally visiting the park alone.
Other neighbors confirm his presence in the area, with one stating they were surprised to hear he was missing.
the missing teen now a young man was discovered injured near a church and was unable to speak. His mother revealed that he is nonverbal and receiving care. The circumstances surrounding Farias’ disappearance remain unclear, but his reappearance has been deemed miraculous by some
His neighbors on the other hand, they are still not sure.
Now they need to get his cousin and him in the room at the same time to see.
