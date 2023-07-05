Listen Live
Earth Just Set A New Record; Missing Person Found But Neighbors Have Questions; & A $30K Uber Ride While On Vacay

Published on July 5, 2023

THE BUZZ!

Monday was Earth’s hottest day on record, initial measurements show

First,

Monday you were part of a world record.

The hottest day ever recorded on Earth

On July 3, 2023, the average surface air temperature reached 62.618 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the previous record of 62.456 degrees set on July 24, 2022.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) of the United States recorded the record.

Typically, the average worldwide temperature rises through the end of July or the beginning of August.

With the commencement of an El Nino weather phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, temperatures are projected to increase even more above historical averages throughout the course of the upcoming year.

Additionally, some 40 billion tons of carbon dioxide, which warms the earth, are still released into the atmosphere each year as a result of human activities.

The record-breaking temperature could have bad effects on the environment and people’s health. For example, higher temperatures could cause more extreme weather events like heat waves, droughts, and floods.

Source: CBS

Neighbors question whether Houston man found alive after 8 years was ever missing

Next,

A missing person is found after 8 years alive. But some are saying that he wasn’t missing all that time.

Neighbors of the missing person are questioning his reported disappearance, claiming they frequently saw him in their community.

One woman and her family were shocked to learn that the young teen had been reported missing in 2015, as they had no knowledge of it. They recall him spending time with them and occasionally visiting the park alone.

Other neighbors confirm his presence in the area, with one stating they were surprised to hear he was missing.

the missing teen now a young man was discovered injured near a church and was unable to speak. His mother revealed that he is nonverbal and receiving care. The circumstances surrounding Farias’ disappearance remain unclear, but his reappearance has been deemed miraculous by some

His neighbors on the other hand, they are still not sure.

Now they need to get his cousin and him in the room at the same time to see.

Source: NY Post

Woman Charged Nearly $30,000 for Uber Ride on Vacation

Lastly,
Have you ever did something then when you get the bill you are shocked.
That’s the story of this woman who while vacationing in Costa Rica, took an Uber ride was shocked to learn how much she was charged.
How about almost a $30,000 trip from her hotel to the airport.
The issue was a simple mistake. She was mistakenly charged in U.S. dollars rather than the Costa Rican Colón.
And getting a refund was not easy. she said it was a constant battle with both Uber and her bank,
Her bank tried to blame her. “Telling her it was because she placed the travel notice on her account, it allowed the charge to bypass security, whereas usually a charge like that would have been detected as fraud,” she said.
Her total charge of 29,994 Colóns equates to around 55 U.S. dollars.
A lesson learned. She will only use credit cards when traveling abroad and would encourage others to do the same. ” I would definitely tell people to only use credit cards when traveling internationally,” she said. “Credit card charges are easier and quicker to dispute. Also, if something does happen with your credit card it does not put all of your money on hold.
Source: Newsweek

