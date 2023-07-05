Earth Just Set A New Record; Missing Person Found But Neighbors Have Questions; & A $30K Uber Ride While On Vacay

Neighbors question whether Houston man found alive after 8 years was ever missing Next,

A missing person is found after 8 years alive. But some are saying that he wasn’t missing all that time.

Neighbors of the missing person are questioning his reported disappearance, claiming they frequently saw him in their community.

One woman and her family were shocked to learn that the young teen had been reported missing in 2015, as they had no knowledge of it. They recall him spending time with them and occasionally visiting the park alone.

Other neighbors confirm his presence in the area, with one stating they were surprised to hear he was missing.

the missing teen now a young man was discovered injured near a church and was unable to speak. His mother revealed that he is nonverbal and receiving care. The circumstances surrounding Farias’ disappearance remain unclear, but his reappearance has been deemed miraculous by some

His neighbors on the other hand, they are still not sure.

