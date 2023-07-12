Contagious Virus Forces Morgan Freeman To Skip Media Tour

We’re glad to hear that Morgan Freeman is on the mend after a contagious virus forced him to skip a media tour, TMZ reports.
TMZ stated that the 86-year-old actor was forced to cancel a UK trip after he came down with a fever and according to his rep, doctors told him he was contagious.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
The 86-year-old actor was scheduled to do a media tour to promote the new Taylor Sheridan show, “Special Ops: Lioness.”
Additionally, he was also supposed to appear with his costars on the BBC program, “The One Show”
However, reports stat that Morgan is doing fine now, and he’s no longer contagious.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Morgan Freeman Is Not Here For “Black History Month” Or Being Called “African American,” Calls It Insulting
Morgan Freeman’s Critique Of “Black History Month” And “African American” As Terms Sparks Debate
-
Madonna Postpones Tour After Being Found Unresponsive, Manager Says
-
30 Shot, 2 Killed, In South Baltimore Mass Shooting
-
“Love & Hip Hop’s” Momma Dee Injured In Hit-And-Run
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Violence Erupts At Block Party In South Baltimore Leaving 30 Shot & 2 Dead, Including 14 Minors
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Facts You Should Know about Prostate Cancer
-
Happy Birthday Denzel: 68 Never Looked So Good