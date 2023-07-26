Issa Rae Admitted to Feeling ‘Insecure’ Before Filming Barbie [WATCH]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Have you seen Barbie yet? President Barbie, aka television writer, actress, and entrepreneur Issa Rae opens up about her insecurities while preparing for the movie.

During a sit-down with the RSMS, she explains how she didn’t feel physically prepared for the Barbie Movie. Issa spills that she was finishing recordings for her other shows and had plans to indulge, without worrying about her body on-screen.

See: Issa the “It Girl”? Issa Rae Talks Spider-Man, Barbie, and More on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show [WATCH EXCLUSIVE]

“Everybody has their notions about what this Barbie movie should be, what they think it is, what they want it to be…. You’re not going to fulfill everybody’s expectations, and you may disappoint some people, but I think the best way to go in is with no expectations and just be excited to see it. Barbie means so much to so many people. People also hate Barbie or aren’t interested in Barbie. I honestly think whether you love or hate her, there’s something here for you,” she told Glamour.

The Barbie movie blew up the box office after its July 21st premiere. In just a few days, it has so far brought in $194.3 million.

