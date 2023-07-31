A Mother’s Scream Saves Child From Animal Attack

8-year-old survives cougar attack at Olympic National Park; animal stops when mother screams

Lastly,

The power of a Mother’s voice can be life saving.

Just ask this 8 year old who survived a wild cougar attack in Washington’s Olympic National Park. The child was camping with their mother and was playing outside when the cougar attacked. The mother started screaming at the cougar, which caused the animal to abandon its attack.

And it was just in time as the child was treated for only minor injuries and taken to a local hospital.

Park officials closed the area and started a search for the animal. And if found will be euthanized for a necropsy.

Olympic National Park is considered “cougar territory,” and park officials recommend that visitors “keep children within sight and close to adults.”

So risks with swimming, camping, we are just going to make a fort inside the house, fill up the tub, and call it a summer.