Carlee Russel Kidnaping Hoax Inspires New Legislation

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Carlee Russell ‘hoax’ fallout: Ala. lawmaker wants to make faking an abduction a felony Could we see a Carlee Russel Bill, and I’m not talking about money.

In the wake of Carlee Russell’s false kidnapping report, an Alabama lawmaker is proposing legislation to make faking an abduction a felony.

Sen. April Weaver, a Republican, said the bill would include “substantial prison sentences and mandatory restitution requirements,” specifically for the total cost of resources expended by law enforcement agencies during a hoax abduction.

Police charged Russell with two misdemeanors. She was released on a $2,000 bond and faces up to one year in prison for each charge

Two other lawmakers are also working on legislation to enhance penalties for lying about an abduction.

Experts say the proposed legislation could backfire, as it could give prosecutors more power and may not deter people from faking abductions in the future.

A former criminal defense lawyer and civil litigator had a good point.

“People steal and know it’s a felony. People shoot and know it’s a felony,” he said. “So making it a felony doesn’t necessarily stop people from doing it. When people commit crimes, they rarely think of the penalties of what that crime entails.”

It reminds me of the fable, the boy who cried wolf. Who will believe her from here on out, even if she is telling the truth?