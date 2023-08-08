Drinking Water is Essential, But Too Much Can Be Fatal

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A woman died after drinking too much water too quickly. Now her family is raising awareness of water toxicity.

A 36-year-old woman from Indiana was on a boating trip. She developed a headache and felt like she couldn’t get enough water, and she drank four bottles of water during a 20-minute boat ride. Later that day, she passed out at home and never woke up.

She died after drinking too much water too quickly. A condition called water intoxication, also known as water toxicity. It is a rare but serious condition that can happen when a person drinks too much water too fast. It can throw off the body’s electrolyte balance and cause the body’s sodium levels to drop rapidly. This can lead to brain swelling and even death.

The kidneys can process 20 to 28 liters of water per day, but drinking more than 0.8 to 1 liters per hour is potentially harmful. People are most at risk for water intoxication when drinking water after a long workout or if they have a psychiatric condition called psychogenic polydipsia.

Early signs of water intoxication can include feeling very out of it, fatigue, headaches, and feeling generally unwell. If you experience any of these symptoms, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.

To avoid water intoxication, it is important to drink fluids in moderation and to replenish electrolytes by eating fruits, vegetables, and sports drinks. If you are drinking a lot of water on a hot day or after exercise, it is especially important to take breaks and eat salty snacks.

Her family is raising awareness of water intoxication in the hope that others will learn from her death. They want people to know that water intoxication is a real and serious condition, and that it can happen even to healthy people.

