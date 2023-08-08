Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Lord is reaching the gaming world.

It was announced Monday that Lecrae and Andy Mineo’s song “Good Lord” will be featured on the Madden 24 soundtrack.

Check out the announcement below:

Congratulations to the both of them and we pray for many more blessings!

Lecrae and Andy Mineo’s “Good Lord” To Be Featured On Madden 24 Soundtrack was originally published on praisebaltimore.com