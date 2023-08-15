Did mushrooms from local stores kill a family of four? Woman at the center of the case speaks out.

THE BUZZ!
Woman at center of deadly poisoning case says she bought mushrooms from grocer and supermarket
But the woman claims she bought dried mushrooms from an Asian grocer months ago and button mushrooms from a supermarket chain for her beef wellington dish. This is according to a statement she gave to police, which was cited by public broadcaster ABC.
She said that both sets of mushrooms were used in a beef wellington that she cooked and served at a family lunch.
Patterson has not been arrested or charged over the deaths.
Imagine cooking dinner for your family and loved ones, and it ends up deadly.
-
Clarence Avant, The “Black Godfather,” Dies at 92
-
Rest in Peace: ‘Cha Cha Slide’ Creator DJ Casper Dead at 58
-
Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Douglas Memorial Community Church
-
Report: U.S. Capitol Police Searching Senate Office Buildings After Unconfirmed Reports Of An Active Shooter
-
Lizzo Loses Potential Super Bowl Spot Amid Ex-Dancers’ Lawsuit