Did mushrooms from local stores kill a family of four? Woman at the center of the case speaks out.

THE BUZZ!

Woman at center of deadly poisoning case says she bought mushrooms from grocer and supermarket

Next,

A meal to die for.

In Australia, a woman is now at the center of a suspected mushroom poisoning case after she served a home cooked meal to former parents-in-law, and two of their relatives, who were guests at her home.

Unfortunately, three of the guests passed away from symptoms of “death cap” mushroom poisoning, with one remaining critically ill.