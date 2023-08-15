Listen Live
Did mushrooms from local stores kill a family of four? Woman at the center of the case speaks out.

Published on August 15, 2023

Woman at center of deadly poisoning case says she bought mushrooms from grocer and supermarket

Next,
A meal to die for.
In Australia, a woman is now at the center of a suspected mushroom poisoning case after she served a home cooked meal to former parents-in-law, and two of their relatives, who were guests at her home.
Unfortunately, three of the guests passed away from symptoms of “death cap” mushroom poisoning, with one remaining critically ill.
The incident is being investigated by homicide police.

But the woman claims she bought dried mushrooms from an Asian grocer months ago and button mushrooms from a supermarket chain for her beef wellington dish. This is according to a statement she gave to police, which was cited by public broadcaster ABC.

She said that both sets of mushrooms were used in a beef wellington that she cooked and served at a family lunch.

Patterson has not been arrested or charged over the deaths.

Imagine cooking dinner for your family and loved ones, and it ends up deadly.

Now you after you asked who cooked, you may want to ask where did they get the food from.

 

Source: CNN

