Uniformed Correctional Officer In Walmart Is Caught Stealing On Camera

Published on August 16, 2023

Correctional Officer Arrested After Allegedly Stealing ‘Pokémon’ Cards From Walmart While in Uniform

What you do when you are off work can get you fired.
Especially if you commit a crime.

A correctional officer in Alabama was caught on surveillance cameras stealing Pokémon cards from Walmart while still in his uniform.

He removed individual cards from their packaging and put them in his pockets.

When Walmart employees confronted him, he fled the store.

He was later located at a restaurant nearby and arrested. He has since been charged with theft.

Calhoun County Sheriff said, “It appears that he had taken his uniform shirt off, turned it inside out, and was still wearing it, the star badge could still be seen.”

He added, “This is not a reflection on the other correctional officers that are dedicated to the Sheriff’s Office and working with honor and respect. I am deeply embarrassed and infuriated by the actions of this one person that has brought dishonor to the others that were supposed to be his extended family.”

Source: Complex

