Uniformed Correctional Officer In Walmart Is Caught Stealing On Camera

THE BUZZ!
Correctional Officer Arrested After Allegedly Stealing ‘Pokémon’ Cards From Walmart While in Uniform
A correctional officer in Alabama was caught on surveillance cameras stealing Pokémon cards from Walmart while still in his uniform.
He removed individual cards from their packaging and put them in his pockets.
When Walmart employees confronted him, he fled the store.
He was later located at a restaurant nearby and arrested. He has since been charged with theft.
Calhoun County Sheriff said, “It appears that he had taken his uniform shirt off, turned it inside out, and was still wearing it, the star badge could still be seen.”
He added, “This is not a reflection on the other correctional officers that are dedicated to the Sheriff’s Office and working with honor and respect. I am deeply embarrassed and infuriated by the actions of this one person that has brought dishonor to the others that were supposed to be his extended family.”
Source: Complex
-
Clarence Avant, The “Black Godfather,” Dies at 92
-
Rest in Peace: ‘Cha Cha Slide’ Creator DJ Casper Dead at 58
-
Tory Lanez Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison For Shooting Megan Thee Stallion
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Lizzo Loses Potential Super Bowl Spot Amid Ex-Dancers’ Lawsuit
-
D.L. Hughley On The Daily Show: D.L. Weighs In On Tucker Carlson & Homeschools About Hitler
-
Douglas Memorial Community Church
-
How To Plan A Healthy Meal That Helps Prevent Prostate Cancer [VIDEO]