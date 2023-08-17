Listen Live
The Buzz

Jay-Z is bringing Hip Hop culture to the library

Published on August 17, 2023

THE BUZZ!

Jay-Z-themed library cards spark increase in Brooklyn Public Library memberships

Next,
Jay-Z has some hot songs and albums and now some hot library cards too. So hot that they are becoming collectors’ items.

The Brooklyn Public Library has partnered with Roc Nation to release 13 limited-edition library cards featuring artwork from Jay-Z albums.

A spokesperson for the library told CNN, the initiative has already resulted in 14,000 new library accounts,

All the cards are available for free to New York State residents and can be collected at any Brooklyn Public Library branch. However, only one card can be activated to a library account.

The cards are part of a larger effort by the library to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. The library is also hosting an exhibit on Jay-Z’s career and has released a podcast about the history of hip-hop.

Hip hop’s first billionaire, 24 Grammy’s, over 140 million records sold, the man with the hottest chick in the game wearing his chain. Now has the hottest library card on the block.

Hov.
Source: CNN

