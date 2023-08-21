After Not Missing A Shift In 27 Years Employee Receives $400,000 In Donations

THE BUZZ!
Burger King Employee Who Never Missed a Day of Work in 27 Years Gets $400,000 in Donations: ‘It’s a Miracle’
And for almost 30 years of dedicated service, the company gave him a gift. A plastic drawstring backpack containing a movie ticket, a Starbucks cup, a bag of Reese’s Pieces, two packs of Life Savers, two pens, a lanyard, and two keychains.
After many views and people talking about the situation, his daughter took advice from one of the comments who said somebody should start a Go Fund Me, which she did.
After a little over a year, since the fundraiser began, the two have raised over $420,000 from over 14,000 donors.
His daughter said the funds raised contribute toward the Father’s retirement. She said, “He continues to work there because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age, and leaving would cost him his retirement.”
And I’m happy for him, but so many won’t be this fortunate. Too many people retire with nothing to show for it.
