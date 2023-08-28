Magic 95.9
42 years after being stolen at birth, man finally hugs his Mother

Published on August 28, 2023

Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years

A story for a movie.
A Mother reunites with her son for the very first time in 42 years after he was stolen at birth and adopted by an American family in Virginia.
She gave birth to a premature baby in Chile 42 years ago. At the time of the birth nurses took the child from her arms and later told her that the baby died.

After reading news stories about Chilean-born adoptees who had been reunited with their birth relatives with the help of a Chilean nonprofit, Jimmy Lippert Thyden began his own journey to find his birth family.

according to documents on file, his mother was told that he had died and his body had been disposed of.

His adoption papers showed that he had no living relatives.

That wasn’t true.

Forty-two years later, he was able to reunite with his birth mother and with his four brothers and sisters.

So sad and joyful at the same time.
So much evil in this world, and counterfeit adoption is on that list.
Source: ABC

