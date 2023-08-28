42 years after being stolen at birth, man finally hugs his Mother

THE BUZZ!
Son stolen at birth hugs Chilean mother for first time in 42 years
After reading news stories about Chilean-born adoptees who had been reunited with their birth relatives with the help of a Chilean nonprofit, Jimmy Lippert Thyden began his own journey to find his birth family.
according to documents on file, his mother was told that he had died and his body had been disposed of.
His adoption papers showed that he had no living relatives.
Forty-two years later, he was able to reunite with his birth mother and with his four brothers and sisters.
