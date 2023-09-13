Five former police officers indicted on federal charges for the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

5 former police officers involved in deadly beating of Tyre Nichols indicted on federal charges

A federal grand jury indicted five former Memphis police officers for beating Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man, to death.

Those officers are facing charges of deprivation of rights under the color of law, conspiracy to violate civil rights, and obstruction of justice.

According to the indictment, the officers used excessive force against Nichols during a traffic stop and foot chase. They punched and kicked him repeatedly, even after he was on the ground and no longer resisting arrest. Nichols was hospitalized with serious injuries and died three days later.

The indictment also alleges that the officers tried to cover up their actions by failing to report the beating to their supervisors and by lying to investigators.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement that the indictment “sends a clear message that the Justice Department will hold accountable those who violate the civil rights of others, even those who are sworn to protect the public.”

The officers have pleaded not guilty to the charges. Their attorneys have not yet commented on the indictment.

And we have to remove the bad officers to improve policing in this country.

Source: CNN