Listen Live
The Buzz

U.S. Military Looking For $160 Million Missing Jet

Published on September 18, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

U.S. asks for help finding missing F-35 fighter jet after pilot ejects during ‘mishap’

Next,
How can you blow up to $160 million dollars quickly?
Lose an F-35 fighter jet.
A U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jet went missing over South Carolina on Sunday. The pilot was able to safely eject, but the jet itself remains missing.
They say it could still be flying on auto-pilot.
Emergency response teams are trying to find what’s left of the F-35B Lightning II jet, which suffered what the military called a “mishap”

Related Stories

Lockheed Martin Corp the manufacturer behind the F-35  has it listed on its website as the “most advanced fighter jet in the world,” as well as the “most lethal, stealthy and survivable aircraft.”
Also, that the F-35 program, the most expensive US weapons program ever, is projected to cost $400 billion in development and acquisition, plus an additional $1.2 trillion to operate and maintain the fleet over more than 60 years. Each jet can cost more than $160 million, depending on the variant.
So, what’s the monthly payment on one of those.
If you see a fighter jet in the hood in South Carolina, then you know where it came from.
Source: Time / NBC 

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close