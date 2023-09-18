U.S. Military Looking For $160 Million Missing Jet

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ! U.S. asks for help finding missing F-35 fighter jet after pilot ejects during ‘mishap’ Next, How can you blow up to $160 million dollars quickly? Lose an F-35 fighter jet.

A U.S. F-35 stealth fighter jet went missing over South Carolina on Sunday. The pilot was able to safely eject, but the jet itself remains missing.

They say it could still be flying on auto-pilot.

Emergency response teams are trying to find what’s left of the F-35B Lightning II jet, which suffered what the military called a “mishap”

Lockheed Martin Corp the manufacturer behind the F-35 has it listed on its website as the “most advanced fighter jet in the world,” as well as the “most lethal, stealthy and survivable aircraft.”

Also, that the F-35 program, the most expensive US weapons program ever, is projected to cost $400 billion in development and acquisition, plus an additional $1.2 trillion to operate and maintain the fleet over more than 60 years. Each jet can cost more than $160 million, depending on the variant.

So, what’s the monthly payment on one of those.

If you see a fighter jet in the hood in South Carolina, then you know where it came from.